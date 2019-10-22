New Todd Elementary Assistant Principal Named

This week, Ms. Anne Marie Foley, an education professional since 2009, joins the Briarcliff Schools as the new Assistant Principal at Todd Elementary.

Ms. Foley comes to Briarcliff from the Mamaroneck Avenue School in Mamaroneck where she served as a teacher leader. Prior to that, she worked in special education across grade levels, first at a private school in Manhattan; and later at Public School 81 in the Bronx where she was a founding member of the Inclusion Program.

“We are so pleased to welcome Anne Marie Foley to Briarcliff,” said Superintendent of Schools James Kaishian. “Our commitment to finding the next assistant principal for this highly sought-after position began with sorting through hundreds of impressive resumes and preliminary interviews during which we were presented with many highly-qualified candidates. We know that she will be a wonderful addition to our administrative team as we move forward with our mission to help each student maximize his or her potential to become confident, academically successful adults who are able and willing to make positive contributions to society.”

Todd Principal Colleen O’Neill-Mangan added, “Ms. Foley has previous experience in curriculum development, design and implementation of positive learning environments that foster positive social and emotional health and physical development, and the successful execution of district-wide reading initiatives. These strengths will be a uniquely good fit with the assistant principal position.”

“My decision to become an administrator came from my desire to make a positive impact on an entire school community,” Ms. Foley said. “As the assistant principal, I will work diligently with Dr. Kaishian, Mrs. O’Neill-Mangan, our faculty and staff, and community to carry out the vision and mission of Todd Elementary School. This role will provide me the chance to work collaboratively with teachers on a daily basis, while also remaining connected to our students’ growth and learning that takes place in the classroom.”

Ms. Foley holds a Bachelor of Science in Inclusive Elementary and Special Education from Syracuse University and a Master of Science in Advanced Preparation in Special Education from Hunter College. Her academic background also includes the study of administration and development of leadership skills at Bank Street College as a Wallace Fellow and member of the Principals Institute.

Parents are invited to meet Ms. Foley at the Briarcliff PTA meeting at Todd School on October 23rd from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM.