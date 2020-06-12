Navigating the Path Towards College as a Latina (Navegando el camino hacia la Universidad como una Latina)

(Editor’s note: This article appears in both English and Spanish)

This summer, I am mentoring hard-working high schoolers as they are about to go through the college application process. I feel inspired by their drive and excitement every day.

Although I am not an expert, I’ve learned enough, from my own experiences, about the challenges of applying to college to help students like me.

It is an often unfair process that favors those with resources. By contrast, low-income, first generation, and undocumented high school students face notable challenges applying to college.

Shortly after I was born, my family immigrated to the U.S. from our indigenous village in Saraguro, Ecuador. I grew up here undocumented, but was always a strongly-motivated student because I knew I wanted to make my family proud of their sacrifices.

HANDLING HACKLEY

When I began attending the private Hackley School in sixth grade, I had to adjust to a new environment. There were times there that I felt the awkward discomfort of being a low-income, immigrant Latina in a predominantly white school.

Although I am now a legal, permanent resident of the United States, I still carry that experience with me as I navigate my way through college. As a rising sophomore at Harvard College, I will be the first person in my family to graduate from college.

As a result of my undocumented status in high school, coupled with a low-income background, I faced several challenges during the college application process.

At times, I felt left behind because most of my classmates had parents or siblings who could share their tips and help them, while my family was navigating this process for the first time.

I was fortunate to attend Hackley on a full scholarship, where I received valuable help with the applications from my college counselor. I was able to learn about schools that supported undocumented students both financially and academically.

FULL RIDE

At the same time, it was discouraging to learn that some colleges didn’t have many undocumented students, and that I wasn’t eligible for many scholarships offered by the colleges.

Ultimately, I was not able to apply for any independent scholarships offered by third parties, such as The Gates Scholarship, to help pay for my tuition. Being admitted to Harvard was a dream come true because I received full financial aid from the school.

At the height of my journey towards legal status (I received my green card as a high school senior), I felt overwhelmed by school work, costly applications for adjustment of status, and anxiety.

On a positive note, I had a lot of help from impromptu mentors, like my friends’ siblings, and family friends who connected me to resources, and helped me edit my essays.

EMOTIONAL SUPPORT

Having access to mentorship and support made a big difference during my high school years.

I confided in a few teachers and realized there was a world of emotional support I hadn’t anticipated. My teachers checked in on me, my dean was always available to talk when I was feeling afraid, and my friends were rooting for me and helping me get along day by day.

I also am keenly aware that other undocumented students in other schools typically don’t have college counselors who have the time and resources to navigate the application process.

That’s why, in high school, I became involved with Hudson Scholars, an organization run by a Hackley teacher. It academically supports low-income, bright middle school students in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow.

EMPOWERING IMMIGRANTS

Through my involvement, I had the opportunity of mentoring and learning from our “scholars” by sharing my experiences and reflecting on my Latina, immigrant, and indigenous identity. I also developed a passion for activism and channeled my energy towards local immigrant empowerment.

At Harvard, I am also working towards these efforts, contributing to Latinx and advocacy organizations.

Through Act on a Dream, Harvard’s immigrant advocacy group, I am leading a college mentorship program specifically for undocumented high school students across the U.S. I am also studying my own family’s history through Latin American studies and classes on migration.

By dedicating myself to such interests, I was able to find my voice, and become proud of my immigration story and status.

Amy Chalán is a Tarrytown resident and college student studying Social Studies with a focus in Latin American economic development. At Harvard, she is involved in public service/advocacy and Latinx organizations, including musical group Mariachi Veritas de Harvard.

Este verano, voy a ayudar a estudiantes motivados que embarcaran en el proceso para aplicar a la universidad. Me siento inspirada por ellos cada día porque son muy trabajadores y están emocionados para empezar el proceso.

Aunque no soy una experta, he aprendido mucho durante mi experiencia, sobre las dificultades en aplicar a la universidad para estudiantes como yo.

Usualmente, es un proceso que favorece a estudiantes con recursos. Estudiantes de bajos recursos, que serán los primeros en su familia en ingresar a la universidad, e indocumentados tienen que combatir muchas dificultades cuando aplican para la universidad.

Despues que nací en Ecuador, mi familia inmigró a los Estados Unidos desde nuestro pueblo indígena en Saraguro, Ecuador. Yo crecí indocumentada, pero siempre fui una estudiante motivada porque quería ser un orgullo para mi familia.

ASISTIENDO HACKLEY

Cuando empecé a asistir a la escuela privada, Hackley School, en el sexto grado, tuve que ajustarme a un mundo nuevo. Hubo muchos tiempos cuando me sentí rara o incomoda por ser una Latina, inmigrante, y de bajos recursos en una escuela muy privilegiada.

Aunque soy un residente permanente de los Estados Unidos ahora, todavía recuerdo mi experiencia como indocumentada en mi vida en la universidad. Empezaré mi Segundo año en Harvard College y voy a ser la primera persona en mi familia a graduar la universidad.

Por ser indocumentada y de bajos recursos, tuve muchas dificultades en el proceso para aplicar a la universidad.

Aveces, me sentía frustrada porque mis compañeros de la escuela tenían padres o hermanos que conocían el proceso y podían ayudarles, pero mi familia estaba navegando este proceso por la primera vez.

Fui afortunada para asistir a Hackley con una beca, donde recibí ayuda de mi consejera de la universidad. Pude aprender sobre las escuelas que apoyan a estudiantes indocumentados económicamente y académicamente.

UNA BECA COMPLETA



A la misma vez, me sentí frustrada cuando me di cuenta que algunas universidades no tenian muchos estudiantes indocumentados y que yo calificaba para becas ofrecidas por las universidades.

Al final, no pude aplicar a becas independientes como el Gates Scholarship para ayudar pagar la cuota de la universidad. Cuando me aceptaron en Harvard, fue como un sueno que se hizo realidad porque recibí una beca de 100% de la escuela.

En el punto más difícil de mi experiencia aplicando para estado legal (yo recibí mi tarjeta verde en mi último año de la secundaria), me sentí muy abrumada por mis deberes, aplicaciones para ajustar mi estado legal, y ansiedad.

En un nota positive, recibí mucha ayuda de mentores como los hermanos de mis amigos y amigos de mi familia que me apoyaron con recursos y me ayudaron corregir mis ensayos.

APOYO EMOCIONAL

Mi experiencia en la secundaria fue muy especial porque tuve aseso a ayuda y consejerída.

Cuando decidí confiar en unos profesores, me di cuenta de que había un mundo de apoyo emocional que no anticipé. Mis profesores se fijaron en mí, mi decano siempre estuvo disponible para hablar conmigo cuando estaba estresada, y mis amigos me apoyaron y querían que fuera exitosa.

También reconozco que otros estudiantes indocumentados en otras escuelas usualmente no tienen consejeros de la universidad que tienen los recursos y tiempo para ayudarles con el proceso para ingreso a la universidad.

Eso es porque, en Hackley, me involucre con Hudson Scholars, una organización creada por un profesor de Hackley. La organización apoya a estudiantes de bajos recursos que son académicamente exitosos en Tarrytown y Sleepy Hollow.

DANDO FUERZA A INMIGRANTES



Con Hudson Scholars, tuve la oportunidad de guiar y aprender de nuestros “scholars”. Pude compartir mis experiencias y reflejar sobre mi identidad como Latina, inmigrante, y indígena, También me volví muy apasionado por activismo y empecé a trabajar en el empoderamiento de inmigrantes con proyectos locales .

También sigo con estos esfuerzos en Harvard, participando en organizaciones Latinas y organizaciones de servicio comunitario.

Con Act on a Dream, una organización que apoya inmigrantes, estoy creando un programa para apoyar a estudiantes indocumentados de los grados 11 y 12 que quieren aplicar a la universidad.

También sigo estudiando la historia de mi familia en clases de América Latina y clases sobre inmigración.

Por haber dedicado mi tiempo a estos intereses, pude encontrar mi voz y sentirme orgullosa de mi historia con inmigrante.

Amy Chalán en un residente de Tarrytown y estudiante de la Universidad estudiando las ciencias sociales con enfoque en el desarrollo económico de América Latina. En Harvard, está involucrada en servicio comunitario, el activismo, organizaciones Latinas, incluyendo el grupo musical Mariachi Veritas de Harvard.