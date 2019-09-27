National Hispanic Recognition Program Honors Briarcliff HS Senior

Senior Christopher Arroyo scored in the top 2.5% of Hispanic and Latino PSAT/NMSQT test takers in our region and has achieved Scholar status in the College Board’s National Hispanic Recognition Program.

The College Board is a mission-driven not-for-profit organization that connects students to college success and opportunity. In keeping with the College Board’s mission to help students take advantage of the opportunities they have earned, each year the National Hispanic Recognition Program (NHRP) recognizes about 7,000 academically outstanding Hispanic/Latino high school juniors from the 400,000 students who take the PSAT/NMSQT® each year. As with the National Merit Scholarship Program, NHRP uses the junior year PSAT/NMSQT as the qualifying test. NHRP is administered directly by College Board and Scholarship America. National Merit is run by National Merit Scholarship Corporation and is open only to students who are least one-quarter Hispanic/Latino.