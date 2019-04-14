Namaste! Briarcliff Health Class Hosts Yoga Instructors 

As part of Makar Sankranti, a two-week Hindu celebration that marks the change of seasons and the return of increasing sunlight, Allison Murphy’s Middle School health class hosted yoga instructors from Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS).

Murphy explained, “Makar Sankranti symbolizes sunshine, so the students are learning the 10 postures of Sun Salutation.” The exercises engage the muscles and joints of the body, bringing a reduction in stress and tension and providing an ability to remain calm, increase focus and confidence, and improve body functioning of systems such as digestive, circulatory, and reproductive.

HSS, whose motto is yoga for health, health for humanity, seeks to spread yoga and the cultural understandings behind it. Since 2006, it has sponsored an annual “yogathon” that spans 40 states through yoga centers, community organizations and schools and has led groups performing 9,000,000 Sun Salutations.

Murphy hopes to include more students in the event next year.