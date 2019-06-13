Mathematically Speaking…Ossining Selects New Programs for K-8

Following an extensive review and piloting process, the Board of Education and the Ossining School District selected two rigorous new math instruction programs for students in kindergarten through eighth grade: Math in Focus: Singapore Math for K-5 and enVisionmath for the Anne M. Dorner Middle School.

Singapore Math combines the Eastern teaching method of drill and practice to ensure mastery of facts, computation and problem-solving skills with the Western approach of learning through peer interaction to stimulate critical and creative thinking. The curriculum adds a pictorial phase between concrete and abstract math concepts to improve learning outcomes.

EnVisionmath blends print and digital learning. Each lesson starts with a project-based activity and includes short animated movies called visual learning bridges to reinforce instruction.

Both programs emphasize student exploration, problem-solving activities, critical-thinking skills, and STEAM-related experiences according to Carrieann Sipos, the district’s director of elementary teaching and learning.

Sipos and Brian Alm, director of secondary teaching and learning, were part of a staff committee that spent two years studying programs. They sought curricula that were rigorous, engaged students, aligned with standards, offered parental support and allowed for differentiated instruction.

Educators will begin teaching the programs in September. Both programs have resources available in English and Spanish.