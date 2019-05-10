Main Street School Students Welcome Best-Selling I Survived Author

Students and faculty at Main Street School welcomed Lauren Tarshis, a New York Times best-selling author, for a special visit on April 9. Known to students as the author of the wildly popular I Survived series, Tarshis mesmerized the audience as she recounted her idyllic childhood in Irvington in the 1970s, shared insights into her life as an author, and discussed her research process. She spoke with each student as she signed their books.

“We were all impressed by her warm and welcoming nature, as well as her entertaining sense of humor,” library media specialist Gayle Pulley said.

Tarshis surprised all with a reading of a draft of the first chapter of her next ‘I Survived’ novel about the Great Molasses Flood of 1919.

Tarshis is the senior vice president, editor-in-chief and publisher for Scholastic’s classroom magazines, as well as editor of Scholastic’s Storyworks magazine. Principal Joyce Chapnick said the author’s visit was made possible thanks to parent Liza Baker, as well as Pulley and teacher Mary Ellen Fortini.