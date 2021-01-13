Irvington

Main Street School Honored with Super Ambassador School Award 

January 13, 2021
Main Street School students celebrate Super Ambassador School award (Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District)

Main Street School in Irvington has been awarded the inaugural Super Ambassador School award and plaque from the Be a Friend Project. The school was recognized for its longtime, schoolwide dedication of administrators, staff and students as ambassadors in support of victims of bullying and its commitment to prioritizing kindness in education.  

Under the leadership of Principal Joyce Chapnick, fourth and fifth graders at Main Street School have been participating in Be a Friend Project’s “Friend Mail,” which brings peer support to young victims of bullying through deliveries of letters of hope, since 2017. In addition, for three consecutive years, the students have selected the Be a Friend Project as a recipient of their national antibullying month fundraising.  

While the program has awarded schools nationally with Super Ambassador Certificates, the award represents an extraordinary status for Main Street School from 2021 in perpetuity. 

