Main Street School Custodian Named Finalist in National Contest

Angel Aviles, a custodian at Main Street School, has been named a finalist in a nationwide Custodian of the Year contest, which is sponsored by Cintas Corp. He is one of 10 finalists competing for a $5,000 cash prize, along with $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid products and services for his school.

“Angel is dedicated to making MSS a safe and clean learning environment for all members of the Main Street School community,” Principal Joyce Chapnick said. “He greets every single child with a ‘Good morning!’ every single day of the school year. Beyond the significant connections that he makes with children, Angel has been instrumental in making MSS a special place for all of us – from the community garden, to the playground, to our recycling initiative – he does it all, and with a smile.”

The Custodian of the Year contest is open to all elementary, middle, high school and university custodians who have worked at their school for at least two years. According to contest organizers, the award seeks to shine a spotlight on people who work behind the scenes and often go unnoticed for their hard work and dedication.

To cast your vote for Aviles, visit www.cintas.com/BestCustodian. The finalist receiving the most votes will be crowned Custodian of the Year. The contest is open to the public through April 19.

Photo Caption: Main Street School custodian Angel Aviles has been named a finalist in a nationwide Custodian of the Year contest.