Love of Reading Brings Irvington Students Together at Dows Lane Elementary School 

Irvington kindergarteners through third graders waited their turn in the gymnasium of Dows Lane Elementary School on September 24, holding an excerpt from a book at the first all-school interactive reading event.

Assisted by Principal Andrea Kantor, school librarian Gina Samaniego, and the children’s teachers, students read aloud from You Read to Me, I’ll Read to You by Mary Ann Hoberman, written in two voices to invite young children to read along with an adult.

“With 515 students and 109 staff members, it was a fun literacy event,” said Kantor. All 26 classes have a buddy class: Buddy Up Dows Lane. During the interactive reading, the older students read to the younger children.

Kantor said the book connected to the school’s work in character education and reinforced the idea that students are all part of a larger community at their school. Most of all, the event allowed the students to experience the fun and joy of reading and share their love of the activity.

At the end of the assembly, music teacher JoAnne Caroprese led the students in singing the school’s song, “Teamwork.”