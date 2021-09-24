Local Students Named Semiﬁnalists in 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program

Fourteen high school seniors from Briarcliff High School, Irvington High School and Sleepy Hollow High School were named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists. One home-schooled student from Sleepy Hollow was also selected as one of the approximately 16,000 semiﬁnalists nationwide.

From this group, 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million will be oﬀered next spring. About 95 percent of the semiﬁnalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship.

High school juniors entered the Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The pool of semiﬁnalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

A semiﬁnalists must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school oﬃcial, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that conﬁrm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.

Briarcliff High School

Irvington High School

Sleepy Hollow High School

Sleepy Hollow Homeschool