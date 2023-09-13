Schools

Local Semiﬁnalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program

September 13, 2023

14Students from Local River Town High Schools Selected

Briarcliff Semi-finalists (l-to-r) Colin Zhao, Rian Kelmendi, Gautam Gupta, Mirabel Solomon, Joseph Berger, JP Kuhn, Bejamin Unger

Today oﬃcials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced the names of over 16,000 Semiﬁnalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be oﬀered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, Semiﬁnalists must fulﬁll several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent of the Semiﬁnalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and approximately half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

Briarcliff Manor
Briarcliff High School
Joseph Berger
Gautam Gupta
Rian Kelmendi
James Kuhn
Mirabel Solomon
Benjamin Unger
Colin Zhao

Cortlandt Manor
Walter Panas High School
Johan Easaw

Irvington
Irvington High School
Maxwell Ma

Montrose
Hendrick Hudson High School
George Wright

Ossining
Ossining High School
Thomas Cong
Candice Yu

Tarrytown
Hackley School
Phoebe Abrahms
Harper Kelsey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Daisy Jopling Dreams Big – Music with a Greater Purpose

Carpinone Family Scholarship: Life Changing Experiences and Their Impact 

First Day of School Brings Enthusiasm for Learning across Irvington Schools

Public Schools of the Tarrytowns Launches Innovative Energy Performance Project with Energia

About the Author: River Journal