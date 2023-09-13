Local Semiﬁnalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program

14Students from Local River Town High Schools Selected

Today oﬃcials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced the names of over 16,000 Semiﬁnalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be oﬀered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, Semiﬁnalists must fulﬁll several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent of the Semiﬁnalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and approximately half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

Briarcliff Manor

Briarcliff High School

Joseph Berger

Gautam Gupta

Rian Kelmendi

James Kuhn

Mirabel Solomon

Benjamin Unger

Colin Zhao

Cortlandt Manor

Walter Panas High School

Johan Easaw

Irvington

Irvington High School

Maxwell Ma

Montrose

Hendrick Hudson High School

George Wright

Ossining

Ossining High School

Thomas Cong

Candice Yu

Tarrytown

Hackley School

Phoebe Abrahms

Harper Kelsey