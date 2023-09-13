Local Semiﬁnalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program

14Students from Local River Town High Schools Selected
Today oﬃcials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced the names of over 16,000 Semiﬁnalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be oﬀered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, Semiﬁnalists must fulﬁll several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent of the Semiﬁnalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and approximately half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
Briarcliff Manor
Briarcliff High School
Joseph Berger
Gautam Gupta
Rian Kelmendi
James Kuhn
Mirabel Solomon
Benjamin Unger
Colin Zhao
Cortlandt Manor
Walter Panas High School
Johan Easaw
Irvington
Irvington High School
Maxwell Ma
Montrose
Hendrick Hudson High School
George Wright
Ossining
Ossining High School
Thomas Cong
Candice Yu
Tarrytown
Hackley School
Phoebe Abrahms
Harper Kelsey