Local High School String Quartet to Join Touring ABBA Tribute Show

The FABBA Show, an ABBA tribute act returns to the Paramount Hudson Theatre on Friday, February 11 at 8:00 pm. The Sleepy Hollow High School String Quartet will join the professional musicians on stage to lend some local talent to this high energy homage to one of the world’s most beloved pop groups of the ’70s.

From “Dancing Queen” to “Mamma Mia,” “SOS” and beyond, The FABBA Show brings something different to every infectious piece of pop perfection, replete with a live backing band, fabulous costume changes, and tightly choreographed dance routines. They’ll even teach the audience a few simple dance moves so you can groove along too at this spectacular concert at the Paramount Hudson.

The string quartet, featuring Sleepy Hollow High students Sam Leviatin, Kaitlyn Chen, Cynthia Cai and Nola Vercesi, will accompany the band on “Honey Honey” and “Slipping Through My Fingers.”

All four quartet members are ABBA fans.

“My parents have always listened to ABBA,” said Cynthia. “The songs are so catchy! I can definitely sing along to all of them. ‘Honey, Honey’ is one of my favorites and it’s so light hearted.”

“I am super into ABBA. My favorite song is definitely “Does Your Mother Know,” Nola said.

The producers of The FABBA Show approached Sleepy Hollow High School Orchestra Director Brittney Concia looking for a talented ensemble of high school students who could hold their own with a rock band in front of an audience. The show commonly reaches out to local high school orchestras, making donations to their school music programs in exchange for student participation.

Tickets are $30 – $60, plus applicable ticket fees, and may be purchased online at www.paramounthudsonvalley.com. The Paramount Hudson Valley Theater is located at 1008 Brown St, Peekskill, NY 10566.

Proof of full vaccination or negative Covid test within 72 hours required for admission to the show and masks must be worn.