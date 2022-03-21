Kindness and Inclusion Month at the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns

Kindness and Inclusion Month began across the District on March 2 with “Spread the Word: Inclusion Day!” This day is a national celebration to promote inclusion for all people with differing abilities.

Students, faculty and staff signed a kindness pledge banner in all of our schools during their lunch period and then received a sticker vowing to spread kindness and inclusion. Students across the district will be brainstorming ways to spread kindness and inclusion within our school community.

On Monday, March 21st, students are celebrating Down Syndrome Awareness Day. Individuals with Down Syndrome have an extra chromosome. (3 – 21 chromosomes – which is why we celebrate on 3/21). Since chromosomes can look like socks – we will be having a district-wide crazy sock day to raise awareness.

On Friday, April 1st Tarrytown will host our annual district-wide Light it Up Blue celebration. TUFSD asks all students and staff to wear blue to support World Autism Awareness Day which will take place on Saturday, April 2nd.