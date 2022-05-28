IUFSD Appoints Jonathan Hirsch as Irvington High School Principal

Following an extremely comprehensive and highly competitive search process, the Irvington Union Free School District Board of Education has appointed Jonathan Hirsch as the next principal of Irvington High School.

“Jon is an experienced principal with deep experience in Westchester County that has prepared him well to guide IHS to continued success while helping the school community and its students to achieve its fullest potential,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison said.

As an administrator, instructional leader and innovator, Hirsch has a proven history of program development, community partnership and a commitment to empowering students and teachers to promote engagement and the development of 21st-century skills. His philosophy is that schools must focus on two primary areas: rigor and joy.

“With that in mind, Jon will seek to collaborate with the faculty to provide the very best learning experience to prepare them for college and life beyond IHS, while building school spirit and ensuring that our students’ time in high school are positive, enjoyable experiences,” Dr. Harrison said.

Hirsch most recently served as principal at Valhalla High School, where he led a high-performing and diverse high school. During his tenure, he expanded programs to support students’ social-emotional needs, increase engagement, ensure access and opportunity for all students, and created a leadership structure for teachers. Prior to that, he served as assistant principal at Ardsley High School, director and co-creator of the Learning Interdependently From Experience School at Horace Greeley High School, as well as a special education teacher at Horace Greeley High School. Hirsch began his educational career as a special education teacher and program designer with the New York City Public Schools.

“I am tremendously excited to join the Irvington school community,” Hirsch said. “It is not often that you get the opportunity to be part of a community that values its schools as much as Irvington does. I am committed to ensuring that IHS remains a place of high standards and academic rigor, while at the same time making sure that every student is cared for and that the high school years are joyous ones. Having met with the faculty and students at Irvington High School and getting to know the leadership team, I understand how special the school is. I look forward to getting to know all members of the Irvington High School community better, beginning this summer.”

Hirsch holds a bachelor’s degree in political science, with minors in history and African studies from Drew University, a master’s degree in special education from Long Island University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Lehman College.

Appointed during the Board of Education’s meeting on May 27, Hirsch will step into his new role on July 1.