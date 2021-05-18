IUFSD Appoints Dr. Gail Duffy as Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Human Resources

The Irvington School District Board of Education and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison announced the appointment of Dr. Gail Duffy as assistant superintendent for instruction and human resources.

“I look forward to Dr. Duffy joining our team of educators to continue to support the delivery of a world class education for the students of Irvington,” Dr. Harrison said. “Throughout the interview process, we have been impressed by her passion, deep knowledge and skills and effective communication skills.”

Dr. Duffy has extensive background as a school leader, having served as an assistant superintendent for administration and instruction and a director of curriculum and instruction at the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns. During her tenure, she oversaw all aspects of curriculum, professional development, assessment and technology. She also has experience as a principal and assistant coordinator of special education and related services. Prior to her entering administration, Dr. Duffy served as an elementary school special education teacher.

“I am excited to be joining the Irvington Union Free School District, where I will bring a passion for social-emotional learning, equity for all learners and a data-driven mindset that will support the mission of the district,” Dr. Duffy said. “I look forward to developing strong relationships with students, teachers, staff, administrators, parents and the board of education where I can inspire all members of the learning community to learn, grow and become the best versions of themselves.”

Dr. Duffy earned her bachelor’s degree in special education from SUNY Plattsburgh and holds a master’s degrees in curriculum and instruction and a master’s degree in administration and supervision from Pace University. She also holds a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Manhattanville College.

Appointed during the board of education meeting on May 11, Dr. Duffy will step into her role on July 1.

Photo caption: Dr. Gail Duffy has been appointed as assistant superintendent for instruction and human resources at Irvington Union Free School District.

Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District

###