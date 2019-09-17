It’s a…Rocket! Tarrytown Blasts Off with Challenge Summer Institute  

Students played a different kind of Jeopardy! game when they attended a rocketry class at the Challenge Summer Institute.

They stood in front of a Smart Board and chose categories that included Materials, History, Videos, Vocabulary, and Rockets, and then pressed a buzzer when they knew the answer.

Rising third-grader Zoe Papadopoulous said, “It’s always a lot fun! It’s awesome!”

Approximately 70 students attended the camp at Washington Irving (WI) Intermediate School in August and explored many topics including Lego Robotics, Young Detectives, Martial Arts, Story-time Arts & Crafts, Living Geometry, Lego Architecture, and Living Geometry.

“We try to support those children whose idea of fun on a summer day is doing activities that challenge their brains…It gives them a sense of connection and community,” said Program Director Maureen Massaro.

Nearly 10 counselors from Sleepy Hollow High School assisted the teachers and students, many of whom attended the camp when they were younger. Rising 10th-grader Charis Polycarpou recalled enjoying her days as a camper, saying, “The camp helps because they want to be challenged in a fun way.”

In the Young Detectives class, students tried to solve a mystery – what happened to a missing teddy bear? In the library, other students discovered more about coding.

WI and Morse Nurse Aide Marianne Tramaglini, who joined the camp staff this year, said, “The Challenge Camp is amazing,” adding that the children are “like sponges, absorbing everything they can.”