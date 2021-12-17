Irvington Union Free School District Educators Present at National Conference

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison and Dows Lane Elementary School Principal Dr. Andrea Kantor presented at the 22nd annual National Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence Conference, held from Nov. 30-Dec. 3. They shared insight with other school leaders on how they’ve created a joyful culture among students and staff at Dows Lane.

“When considering our success, fostering an extraordinary culture is the most basic need that we create, continually tend to and cultivate,” Dr. Kantor said. “And then, everything else finds its place in our culture of joy. Developing an extraordinary culture does not happen by accident nor happen overnight. Our staff and students are committed to helping each other, showing kindness, and having a common sense of purpose that is the heart of our community.”

Every morning, students are greeted at the main entrance by staff members who are happy to see them, and that sense of warmth and belonging is infused into everything that educators do at the school. Staff members instill a joy of learning and teaching and a joy for a welcoming and inclusive culture in their classrooms and the school as a community.

The national conference honored schools that have achieved a new level of professional recognition in their journey to continuously improve education for every student. Dows Lane received the National Blue Ribbon School award in September 2020.