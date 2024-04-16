Irvington Union Free School District Earns Best Community for Music Education Award

Irvington Union Free School District has been selected by the NAMM Foundation as a recipient of the Best Communities for Music Education Award for 2024. This is the fifth year that Irvington has earned the prestigious award.

The district is one of 975 school districts across the nation and only one of six districts in Westchester County to be recognized for its outstanding commitment to music education and its achievement in providing music access and education to all students.

“This is a proud moment for our department, students, district and community,” said Debra McCumber, high school band director and music department chair. “We are truly grateful for this award. It recognizes and highlights not only the strength and success of our music program but also our music teachers, our students, and our community that continues to support music in our schools.”

According to NAMM, the award program recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education. Designations are made to districts and schools that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.

To qualify for the designation, the District submitted an application that included information about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, and support for the music program and community music-making programs.