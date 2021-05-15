Irvington UFSD Earns National Recognition for Its Music Education

Irvington Union Free School District has been honored by the NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education with the 2021 Best Communities for Music Education Award. This is the second consecutive year the District has received the prestigious award.

The district is one of 686 school districts nationally to be recognized as Best Communities for its music education. Now in its 22nd year, the designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in providing music access and education to all students.

“This is a proud moment for our department, students, district and community,” said Debra McCumber, high school band director and music department chair. “We are truly grateful for this award. It recognizes and highlights not only the strength and success of our music program but also our music teachers that have demonstrated incredible flexibility and creativity during these challenging and unprecedented times to maintain our success as a program.”

According to the organization, the award program recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education. Designations are made to districts and schools that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.

