Irvington UFSD Appoints High School Assistant Principal and Director Of Pupil Personnel Services

The Irvington Union Free School District Board of Education and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison are pleased to announce the appointment of Michelleann DeFilippis as Irvington High School assistant principal and Celia Strino as director of pupil personnel services.

​“I am thrilled to welcome Ms. Strino and Ms. DeFilippis to the IUFSD family,” Dr. Harrison said. “Both have thoroughly impressed me through the interview process with their knowledge and passion for education. I am confident that they will quickly orient to the Irvington school community and will immediately have a positive effect on our students’ learning experiences.”

​DeFilippis most recently served as curriculum leader, social studies and special education teacher at Ossining High School. During her tenure, she has been responsible for designing curriculum to meet the needs and interests of a culturally diverse community and served as a member of the building equity team. DeFilippis began her educational career as a social studies teacher, having served at the Bronx Leadership Academy and Southern Westchester BOCES. DeFilippis said that the guiding principle towards students and colleagues throughout her career has been to always remember the impact one can make on others.

​“As I embark on this new role as assistant principal in the Irvington School District, I am excited to be welcomed into a close-knit community that values and embraces diverse voices, empathy and collaboration,” DeFilippis said. “I look forward to partnering with the students, faculty members and various stakeholders in the community to center the social-emotional needs and academic rigor of all students.”

​DeFilippis holds a bachelor’s degree in history and African studies and a master’s degree in African studies from the University at Albany, a master’s degree in secondary education from Manhattanville College and a master’s degree in educational administration from Mercy College.

​Strino most recently served as director of secondary special education at the White Plains City School District, as well as a director of information resources with the Empire State Supervisors and Administrators Association. Prior to that, she worked as a supervisor of student services at the Pocantico Hills Central School District, a special education department chairperson and teacher leader with the New York City Department of Education, adjunct professor at Fordham University School of Law and a director of international programs at Temple University School of Law.

​“I am looking forward to joining the Irvington Union Free School District, where I will bring an unwavering commitment to serving the needs of all students through a mission-driven, data-informed continuum of services, anchored in best practices and student strengths,” Strino said. “I look forward to partnering with the full learning community to ensure a challenging and supportive learning environment that embraces and ensures the highest expectations for all students to achieve their individual goals and aspirations.”

​Strino holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from American University of Rome, a Juris Doctor degree in taxation and estate planning from Temple University, a master’s degree in secondary special education from Hunter College and a master’s degree in supervision and administration from Fordham University.