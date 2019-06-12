Irvington Students Tinker Together on Global Day of Design

Irvington

June 12, 2019
Irvington Main Street School students participated in a variety of design projects for Global Day of Design on May 6.

Irvington’s Main Street School fourth and fifth-graders engaged in a variety of projects on May 6 as part of the Global Day of Design.

Students discovered the power of creativity as they built and tinkered together. Projects challenged the students to create board games, design the ultimate rollercoaster or build the tallest structure out of uncooked spaghetti that could support marshmallows.

Principal Joyce Chapnick said the students selected the projects themselves, identified peers with whom to collaborate, and gathered materials to use.

