Irvington

Irvington Students Selected to Area All-State Music Ensembles 

December 16, 2019
A group of Irvington High School students were invited to perform with the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA)’s Area All-State ensembles at its 2019 festival concert, held November 7 at SUNY Purchase. Students were selected through auditions at last spring’s NYSSMA Solo Evaluation Festival, where the highest-scoring students are invited to participate in the Area All-State music ensembles. 

Performing with the string orchestra were Richard Ackerman (viola), Anika Manchada (violin), Liam Sawian (cello), Eesha Thaker (violin), Reinesse Wong (violin), and Chaeil Yun (viola); with the full orchestra were Mary Cuff (cello), Taylor Lee (cello), and Arushi Parekh (oboe); with the treble orchestra were Sarah Garcia (soprano), Isabella Macchia (alto), and Ella Roth (soprano); and with the mixed chorus were Maxwell Riseman (bass).  

“These students are extremely talented and dedicated,” said Debra McCumber, high school band director and music department chair.

