Irvington Senior Spearheads CPR Certification Initiative

Lindsay Mosberg, a senior at Irvington High School, spearheaded an initiative that CPR-certified nearly 50 students and staff.

CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training is very important to Mosberg. Nearly four years ago her brother went into cardiac arrest while on a school trip to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. If not for the quick work of his guidance counselor, nurse and EMS, he would not be here today.

Thankfully, he was OK, but according to the American Heart Association, each year in the United States nearly 210,000 Americans die suddenly and unexpectedly due to sudden cardiac arrest. Myocarditis, which is caused by a virus and can strike suddenly and without any indication or prior history, is the third-leading cause of sudden death in children and young adults.

The need for an immediate response to a person in distress is critical to the ultimate outcome. While Irvington UFSD historically provided CPR training to high school students, many students missed out on this important opportunity due to the pandemic.

With the support of a grant from the Irvington Education Foundation and the invaluable assistance of head athletic trainer and faculty adviser Hana Gross, through training sessions offered at IHS approximately 50 students and teachers have become certified in CPR, making the Irvington schools and community safer.