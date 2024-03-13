Irvington Music Honor Society Performs for Seniors in Community

Members of Irvington Middle School’s Music Honor Society recently performed a variety of songs for the residents of the Atria Woodlands in Ardsley. Under the leadership of band director Paul Scattaretico, the students gave back to their community as they expressed their musical creativity and limitless performances.

“The joy of performing for the seniors, the smiles on their faces and the give and take between the audience and our students is incredibly rewarding and will create memories that will last a lifetime,” Scattaretico said. “I am so proud of our Irvington students. They are so giving of their time and talents, for such a wonderful cause. I feel thankful and privileged to be a part of this amazing organization.”

Some of the many songs they performed included “Let It Be,” by the Beatles; “Sweet Georgia Brown,” a classic swing; “Mercy Mercy Mercy,” by Joe Zawinul; “25 or 6 to 4,” by Chicago; “New World Symphony,” by Antonin Dvorak,” “Moondance,” by Van Morrison; “Home,” from “Beauty and The Beast,” “All Star” by Smash Mouth and “America The Beautiful.”