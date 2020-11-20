Irvington Middle School students: ‘It’s going to be OK’

Irvington Middle School students celebrated National French Week at their school from Nov. 9-13 and raised $500 for Doctors without Borders.

“Our theme this year was rainbows and the saying ‘Ça va bien aller,’ which means ‘It’s going to be OK,’” said Deanna Tessler, a French teacher and French Club adviser. “Our goal was to spread cheer and raise money for Doctors Without Borders.”

Throughout the week, students served as French ambassadors in each homeroom and invited their classmates to wear bright colors and make a donation to the cause. For each donation, students received a rainbow wristband to remind them that “it’s going to be OK.”

The national event, sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of French, is designed to celebrate the French language and culture.