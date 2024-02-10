Irvington Middle School Literary Magazine Earns Superior Recognition in Awards Program

Irvington Middle School’s literary magazine, Connections – An Irvington Middle School Majestic Magazine, has achieved the prestigious Superior ranking in the 2023 National Council of Teachers of English’s Recognizing Excellence in Art and Literary Magazines program. The REALM program publicly recognizes excellent literary magazines produced by students with the support of their teachers.

Guided by their dedicated club adviser, Karen Acrish, the students were recognized for their outstanding work in producing the 2022-2023 student literary magazine. The awards program is designed to inspire schools to develop literary magazines that celebrate the art and craft of writing. This year, schools in 46 states and five countries nominated 375 student magazines. Magazines from middle school, high school, and higher education were welcomed for the 2023 contest.

“Congratulations to Karen and the students on this amazing achievement,” Assistant Principal Allyson Daley said. “We are always so impressed and dazzled by the IMS Connections publication, and it is wonderful to know that others are just as wowed by it.”

The National Council of Teachers of English has acknowledged Acrish and the students of the Literary Magazine Club for sharing their love of writing and artistic expression, and all award winners are highlighted on the NTCE website.

Special thanks to the Irvington PTSA for its generous funding, making it possible to bring the literary magazine to life in print.