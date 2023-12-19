Irvington Middle School Ignites Strength in Bulldog Fitness Challenge

Irvington Middle School sixth through eighth grade students engaged in a fun competition that tested their physical and mental strength during their school’s inaugural Bulldog Fitness Challenge on Dec. 1.

The students competed against their peers on the turf during their lunch periods, putting their endurance to the test with a wall sit challenge. The grade-level champions were announced over the school’s speakers, and the victorious participants were awarded certificates designating them as their grade’s “top dog.”

Sixth grader Ayla Knollmuller secured the top spot with an impressive time of 15 minutes and 35 seconds. The seventh grade competition ended in a five-way tie with Isaiah Charnow, Emma Ecklund, Nina Isom, Jonah Schneider and Gemma Uccellin exhibiting a commendable 20-minute duration. Eighth grader Jordyn Alorwu showcased exceptional strength with a time of 8 minutes and 45 seconds.

The Bulldog Fitness Challenge is one of four planned events for the school year. Organized by the Irvington Middle School Character Building Committee, it serves a multifaceted purpose to foster a sense of community, encourage students to embrace healthy competition and spread joy into the school community.

Assistant Principal Allyson Daley, in collaboration with members of the Irvington Middle School Character Building/Social-Emotional Learning and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, work diligently to organize and facilitate schoolwide events each year. Their efforts aim to cultivate an inclusive, supportive and affirming learning environment for all community members. They also promote values such as empathy, compassion and acceptance among the school community.