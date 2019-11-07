Irvington High School Students Selected to Perform in Area All-State Music Ensembles

A group of talented Irvington High School students has been invited to perform with the New York State School Music Association’s Area All-State ensembles at its 2019 festival concert, to be held Nov. 7 at SUNY Purchase.

Performing with the string orchestra are Richard Ackerman (viola), Anika Manchada (violin), Liam Sawian (cello), Eesha Thaker (violin), Reinesse Wong (violin) and Chaeil Yun (viola). Performing with the full orchestra are Mary Cuff (cello), Taylor Lee (cello) and Arushi Parekh (oboe). Performing with the treble orchestra are Sarah Garcia (soprano), Isabella Macchia (alto) and Ella Roth (soprano), and performing with the mixed chorus is Maxwell Riseman (bass).

“These students are extremely talented and dedicated,” said Debra McCumber, high school band director and music department chair. “It is such an honor to be accepted to this program.”

The students were chosen on the basis of auditions at last spring’s NYSSMA Solo Evaluation Festival. The highest-scoring students at the festival are invited to participate in the Area All-State music ensembles.