Irvington High School Students Place at Tri County Science and Technology Fair

Congratulations to Irvington High School Science Research students Maxwell Ma and Christopher Zorn for placing at the Tri County Science and Technology Fair, where there were 175 competing high school students.

The Tri County Science and Technology Fair is organized annually by the Putnam Children’s Discovery Center for the purpose of sharing science and technology with the community and rewarding students who spend their time creating innovative and well-researched projects. Fair participation is open to public, private and home schools located in Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties.

Ma and Zorn, both juniors, applied by submitting a digital poster of their research, a recorded video of their slideshow presentation and essay responses.

Maxwell Ma won third place in the category of Health and Nutrition. His research was titled “Investigating the Theranostic Potential of Antibody X Against Small Cell Lung Cancer.”

Christopher Zorn won third place in the category of Biology. His research was titled “Investigation into the Effects of Drug X on Pancreatic Islet Physiology.”

Science Research teachers Amy Ma and Nadia Parikka are extremely proud of the amazing success of their students and grateful that Maxwell and Christopher were recognized for their accomplishments.