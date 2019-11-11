Irvington High School Students Named to NYSSMA All-State Festival 

Irvington High School students Richard Ackerman and Chaeil (Robert) Yun have been selected to play viola at the All-State Festival during the New York State School Music Association’s Winter Conference to be held in Rochester from December 5-8.

“This is such a prestigious honor,” said Debra McCumber, high school band director and music department chair. “Robert and Richard were in competition with students from all over New York State and were selected based on their perfect scores and advanced skills shown at the NYSSMA solo festival this past spring.”

Ackerman and Yun have been playing the viola and participating in the District’s string program since fourth grade. They’ve been selected for several area all-state and all-county music ensembles over the years.

“These two fine young men have beautiful tone quality, stellar technique, and embody true musicianship,” said McCumber.