Irvington High School Students Inducted into Cum Laude Society

Twenty Irvington High School students were inducted into The Cum Laude Society during a ceremony on May 18. Joined by their families, they were recognized for their outstanding academic achievements during their high school years and received a certificate to honor their induction.

“The students have demonstrated good character, honor and integrity in all aspects of their school life,” Acting Principal Michelleann DeFilippis said. “They were selected based on academic excellence, in keeping with the original purpose of the Society.”

Congratulations to the following 2022 inductees: Chloe Banino, Eadin Block, John Carron, Joshua Chang, Brooke Dunefsky, Thomas Flanagan, Kira Gabriel, Rudolf Gouchoe, Aliya Huprikar, Emelyn Juenger, Anosuya Kundu, Katherine LeBuhn, Alexander Lee, Samantha Levin, Mitchell Milun, Jake Ourman, Danielle Stassa, Rebecca Strauss, Scarlett Whitney and Reinesse Wong.