Irvington High School Students Earn Awards at Tri-County Science & Technology Fair 

A group of eight Irvington High School juniors who are members of the Science Research Program participated in the Tri-County Science & Technology Fair. They electronically submitted their work, which was judged by a team of scientists in their respective categories.

Noah Yin earned second place in Biology for “Prevalence of Chlorhexidine Resistance in Coagulase Negative Staphylococcus.” Karina Ulrich earned second place in Clinical/Social Psychology for “The Correlation Between Intrusive Adolescent Behaviors and Technology.” Alexander Bjorgvinsson earned third place in Physics for “Investigation of a Chladni Plate as a Means of Separating Particles of Various Masses and Densities.”

In addition, as a result of her outstanding performance, Ulrich was invited to participate in the Science Congress Fair, which is scheduled to take place in June.

“I’m so happy that these students were recognized at Tri-County Science & Technology Fair,” said science teacher Nadia Parikka, who co-advises the Science Research Program along with teachers Amy Ma, Stephanie Schilling and Geri Winterroth. “All the students that applied should be commended for successfully preparing for this competition, which involves a lot of hard work and is particularly challenging during this time of distance learning.”

The Tri-County Science & Technology Fair brings together student-scientists from Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties.