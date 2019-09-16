Irvington High School Student Earns Second Place at Genius Olympiad 

Elizabeth Lee, a rising senior at the time and member of Irvington High School’s Science Research program, won second place in the prestigious, international Genius Olympiad, held June 17-21 at SUNY Oswego.

Calling the honor “a source of pride” and “very humbling,” Lee thanked her science research teacher, mentor, family, and friends for their support and encouragement.

Lee placed in the top 2% of all students at the 19th annual Westchester Science & Engineering Fair in March for her research, “Testing the Expression of PP65 Peptide by the PLVX-PP65 Lentiviral Transfer Plasmid.” She competed against 500 top science research students from 70 countries and won an all-expense-paid trip to present at the competition.

Nadia Parikka, who advises the program with Stephanie Schilling and Geri Winterroth, said, “[Lee] is so deserving of this award. I am so happy for her and lucky to have been able to watch her grow into a promising scientist.”