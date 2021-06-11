Irvington High School Sophomores Earn Awards at Science Research Fair

Twenty-five sophomores from Irvington High School’s Science Research Program participated in the virtual Somers/Westlake Science Fair, held on June 5. Competing against 494 students from 33 schools, they earned 10 awards.
Congratulations to the following students:
- Malka Halliwell – first place in Behavioral Science.
- Sadie Van Der Spuy – first place in Life Science.
- Jordyn Eckers – second place in Behavioral Science.
- Ella Silva – second place in Life Science.
- Ryan Liu – second place in Life Science.
- Olivia Yin – third place in Behavioral Science.
- Theodore Levin – third place in Life Science.
- Sarah Hymowitz – third place in Life Science.
- Lila Juenger – third place in Physical Science.
- Talia Ruoff – third place in Physical Science.
“All our students did a wonderful job,” said science teacher Stephanie Schilling, who co-advises the program with Amy Ma and Nadia Parikka. “This was their first experience with a science research competition, and we couldn’t be more proud.”