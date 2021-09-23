Irvington High School Seniors Honored as Commended Students

Eight Irvington High School seniors were recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation as Commended Students in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Oscar Bowring, John Carron, Thomas Flanagan, Kira Gabriel, Alexander Lee, Zachary Levitan, Mitchell Milun and Jake Ourman received the National Letter of Commendation award. They were honored for their exceptional academic promise demonstrated by their performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

The students are among 34,000 students nationwide to be recognized with a Letter of Commendation for their exceptional academic achievements. Although Commended Students will not continue in the 2022 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, they placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who took the qualifying test.