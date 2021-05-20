Irvington

Irvington High School Senior Named National Merit Scholarship Winner

May 20, 2021
National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winner Nicholas Papapanou (Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District)

Irvington High School senior Nicholas Papapanou has been named a National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winner. He is among the winners chosen from a talent pool of some 16,000 outstanding finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Papapanou entered the academic competition as a junior along with more than 1.5 million students by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of entrants.

According to the program’s website, scholarship winners are the finalists in each state who demonstrate the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

