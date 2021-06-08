Irvington

Irvington High School Senior Earns Perfect Score, Gold Medal in Computer Science Competition

June 8, 2021
Henry Demarest (Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District)

Irvington High School senior Henry Demarest earned a perfect score in the intermediate competition and a gold medal in the American Computer Science League competition, tying with nine other students for first place from among over 500 students.

The competition consists of a series of contests where students take a short test on given concepts and must complete a code that meets certain specific criteria within 72 hours.  Demarest was invited to participate in the national virtual competition, where he competed among students from across the country and world.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Saluting the 2021 Vals & Sals

Tri-State Consortium Executive Debrief Praises Briarcliff’s Pandemic Response

Briarcliff High School Students Score Big at Programming Contest

Irvington High School Junior to Participate in Premier State Science Research Competition

About the Author: River Journal