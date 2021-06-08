Irvington High School Senior Earns Perfect Score, Gold Medal in Computer Science Competition

Irvington High School senior Henry Demarest earned a perfect score in the intermediate competition and a gold medal in the American Computer Science League competition, tying with nine other students for first place from among over 500 students.

The competition consists of a series of contests where students take a short test on given concepts and must complete a code that meets certain specific criteria within 72 hours. Demarest was invited to participate in the national virtual competition, where he competed among students from across the country and world.