Irvington High School Science Teacher Honored as Outstanding Educator

Irvington High School science teacher Michele Dunne has been selected as a University of Chicago Outstanding Educator. The award recognizes excellence in teaching and honors educators who are exceptional in their field and serve as role models for students.

“Ms. Dunne is a dedicated teacher who challenges students to work hard, think critically and dream big for themselves as learners,” Principal Juliet Gevargis-Mizimakoski said. “She facilitates opportunities for students to work collaboratively, test their hypothesis and make connections to the world beyond the classroom.”

Dunne was nominated for the award by a former student who was accepted into the University of Chicago, Class of 2024. She was described as a caring teacher who is loved by her students and prepares them well for college.

According to the awards program, each year, newly admitted University of Chicago students may, after reflecting on their time in high school, nominate an educator who played a significant role in their education, made a positive impact on their lives and whose influence has brought them to where they are today. The award program has existed for more than three decades.

All award winners receive a commemorative award, certificate and letter that includes details from the student they were nominated by. Dunne was recognized during a virtual event celebrating this year’s winners on Oct. 21.