Irvington High School Junior to Perform in NYSSMA All-State Mixed Chorus

Irvington High School junior Gabriella Brenner has been selected to perform with the New York State School Music Association’s All-State Mixed Chorus in Rochester, New York, on Dec. 3.

Brenner was chosen based on auditions at last spring’s NYSSMA solo evaluation festival. The highest-scoring students from across the state with the most advanced skills demonstrated at the festival were invited to participate in the All-State music ensembles.

“This is such a prestigious honor,” music teacher Stephen DiGiovanni said. “Gabriella is a model singer that demonstrates beautiful tone quality, stellar technique, and embodies true musicianship. She is an extremely hard worker and is dedicated to her craft. We are so very proud of her and wish her the best of luck.”

Gabriella has been participating in the Irvington choral program throughout all her years of schooling, and has been previously selected to participate in All-State, as well as all the All-County festivals in Westchester County.