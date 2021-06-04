Irvington

Irvington High School Junior to Participate in Premier State Science Research Competition

June 4, 2021
Emelyn Juenger (Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District)

Irvington High School junior Emelyn Juenger, who is a member of the Science Research Program, has been chosen to compete in the Science Teachers Association of New York State’s New York State Science Congress, to be held at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology in Syracuse on June 12.

Juenger qualified for the competition by placing in the top five overall projects at the Tri-County Science & Technology Fair in May. She will be presenting her research, “Targeting Nociceptin Receptors in Depression: A [11C]NOP1A PET Study” via poster board.

“Emelyn is the first IHS Science Research student to attend the STANYS Science Congress Competition,” said Nadia Parikka, who co-advises the program with Amy Ma and Stephanie Schilling. “This recognition is well deserved. We are so proud of her achievement and dedication to her research.”

Emelyn Juenger (Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District)

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Briarcliff High School Students Score Big at Programming Contest

6 Ways to Talk to Your Kids About Their Feelings

Todd Fifth Grader Aims to Spread Positivity

How to Find the Best Low-Cost Essay Sources Online

About the Author: River Journal