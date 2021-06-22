Irvington High School Junior Earns High Honors at State Science Research Competition

Irvington High School junior Emelyn Juenger earned high honors in the senior division at the Science Teachers Association of New York State’s New York State Science Congress competition on June 12.

Juenger, who is a member of the Science Research Program, qualified for the competition by placing in the top five overall projects at the Tri-County Science & Technology Fair. She presented her project, “Targeting Nociceptin Receptors in Depression: A [11C]NOP1A PET Study,” before a panel of judges at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology in Syracuse.

“The judges were able to see her enthusiasm for her topic and professional demeanor firsthand,” said Nadia Parikka, who co-advises the program with Amy Ma and Stephanie Schilling. “We are very proud of her accomplishments.”