Irvington Art Show Showcases Student Talent

Sixth through 12th grade students showcased their best artwork during the annual Irvington Middle School/High School Art Show from April 25-26. Under the direction of Nina Rossi, the K-12 visual arts program chairperson, the show featured works that ranged from drawing to painting, collage, ceramics, plaster sculpture, photography, computer designs and handmade models.

“For most of our students, it is the next step in their art journey, but for some, it is the culminating event of their years-long experience, learning what it means to be an artist,” Rossi said.

The art show featured a body of themed works in studio art, architecture and engineering classes, as well as student-curated exhibits from high school elective art classes and eighth grade accelerated art. Students in Advanced Placement classes presented examples from their final breadth and concentration work in 2D and 3D media. Members of the middle and high school adaptive art classes taught by Trish Lyons also exhibited.

“This show not only showcased the talent of our students, but it let us see how they think,” Rossi said. “In the work, we can see how they have been able to develop their craft to express what they envision. We can see their deep understanding of the role that art plays in the community. The students presented more than their creations to us, they shared their emerging world view, and that is a profound and meaningful endeavor at every level.”