Irvington Appoints Mary Ellis Interim Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Human Resources 

The Irvington School District Board of Education and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison have appointed Mary Ellis as interim assistant superintendent for instruction and human resources for the balance of the 2019-2020 school year. Appointed on November 19, she will assume the role on January 6, 2020.

Welcoming Ellis to the district, Dr. Harrison said, “Her wealth of experience and knowledge will enable her to be a great partner with our faculty, staff, and administration in continuing to support the delivery and development of the high-quality learning experiences in which our students participate.”

As a director of curriculum and instructional services at the Mount Pleasant Central School District, Ellis supervised all K-12 curriculum, instruction and assessment, designed and delivered professional development for teachers and administrators, and promoted success for all students. She has served as a director of fine and performing arts and as a supervisor of elementary English language arts and social studies in the Harrison Central School District. When she worked as an independent consultant, Ellis supported teachers in the first few years of their careers and provided onsite support in the implementation of New York State arts standards. Before joining administration, she was an elementary school teacher and a middle school science teacher.

“The Irvington community has created a clear path for the future with the adoption of a strategic plan targeting rigorous learning opportunities for students, professional learning for educators, and a culture that supports all learners while maintaining high levels of accountability and fiscal responsibility,” said Ellis.

She holds a Bachelor of Music from Mannes College of Music and a Master of Science in teaching from Pace University. Ellis completed post-graduate work in school and district administration from Teachers College, Columbia University, earning a certificate from the Future School Administrators Academy.