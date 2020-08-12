Irvington Appoints Assistant Director of Pupil Personnel Services

The Irvington UFSD Board of Education and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison announce the appointment of Michele O’Bryan as assistant director of pupil personnel services.

“I am thrilled to invite Ms. O’Bryan to join our school community,” Dr. Harrison said. “She is a passionate leader with impressive experiences and skills who will surely prove to be an asset in supporting our students’ growth and development.”

O’Bryan has an extensive background in pupil personnel services and special education leadership, having served as supervisor of special education with the Mount Vernon City School District and as special education coordinator with the New York City Department of Education. Prior to entering administration, she worked as a special education teacher. Throughout her career, O’Bryan has developed strategic partnerships and facilitated professional development curriculum and new teacher mentoring. She has also identified areas in need of improvement, developed strategic plans identifying resources to remediate, supervised and coordinated special education-related activities, and created data-driven specially designed instruction.

“During this unprecedented time, I am excited to join Irvington’s dynamic team of educators committed to the success of all learners,” O’Bryan said. “I look forward to working with parents and staff to further enrich the lives of children.”

O’Bryan holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the College of New Rochelle, two master’s degrees from Mercy College and a professional certificate in school district leadership from Mercy College.