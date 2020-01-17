Irvington

Hour of Code Nurtures Creativity and Problem-Solving Skills in Irvington 

January 17, 2020
Main Street School students participated in coding and computer programming activities as part of the annual Hour of Code in Irvington.

Fourth and fifth graders at Main Street School joined millions of students worldwide to participate in coding and computer programming activities as part of the annual Hour of Code in December. The event, held worldwide the week of December 9-13, was extended at Main Street School through December 20 to allow students to engage in coding multiple times. 

“Every 21st-century student should have the opportunity to learn computer science,” Principal Joyce Chapnick said. “The basics help nurture creativity and problem-solving skills and prepare students for any future career.”

