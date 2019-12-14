Historic Hudson Valley’s Women’s History Institute Accepting Applications for Summer Research Fellowships

Historic Hudson Valley’s The Women’s History Institute is offering Summer Research Fellowships to support college and graduate students engaged in scholarly research connected to the lives of women in the Hudson Valley throughout the centuries.

Fellows will conduct their research using Historic Hudson Valley’s Library, Archives and Manuscript Collections. By allowing these researchers privileged and sustained access to the Library and Archives, Historic Hudson Valley will continue to build a body of scholarship that will support new interpretation at their sites as well as future digital projects. Past fellows have included a medical student researching home remedies in 16th– and 17th century recipe books and a history student studying Angelica Schuyler Church and influential women in early America. Undergraduate and postgraduate scholars from a wide range of academic disciplines are encouraged to apply.

“The Women’s History Institute Research Fellowship provides young scholars with a rare opportunity to dive into our unique archives at the Regional History Center,” said Dr. Elizabeth L. Bradley, Vice President of Programs and Engagement. “HHV’s Research Librarian works intensively with each Fellow to make sure their time in Pocantico Hills is as rewarding as it is productive.”

Fellowship stipends are $3,000 for a minimum of 6 weeks and a maximum of 3 months between June 1, 2020 – October 1, 2020. Research fellows are expected to produce an article or mid-term report in addition to a final report on their findings in consultation with the Librarian and Assistant Director for Collections.

Applications for the Fellowship can be found at hudsonvalley.org/fellowships and must be submitted by December 31, 2019 to be considered. Only U.S. citizens, permanent residents and foreign nationals who have a valid visa and/or who have been residents in the United States for three years as of January 31, 2018 may apply.