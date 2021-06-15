Irvington

High School Juniors Earn Top Awards at Tri-County Science & Tech Fair

June 15, 2021
IHS juniors Emelyn Juenger, Samantha Levin, Aviv Markus and Reinesse Wong. Photo: Irvington Union Free School District

Irvington High School juniors Emelyn Juenger, Samantha Levin, Aviv Markus and Reinesse Wong, who are members of the Science Research Program, earned medals at the annual Tri-County Science & Technology Fair.

Markus won second place in the Environmental Science category; Juenger won second place in the Experimental Psychology category and was also recognized as a top five researcher overall. Levin and Wong tied in third place in the Environmental Science category.

“Their passion for their research is evident in their work, and we are proud of all their accomplishments,” said teacher Nadia Parikka, who oversees the program with fellow teachers Amy Ma and Stephanie Schilling.

Juenger, Levin, Markus and Wong were among 217 students from Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties who participated in the virtual competition.

