Hello Dolly! Hello Sleepy Hollow! 

Sleepy Hollow High school junior Ginger Sakarya performed matchmaking magic as Dolly Gallagher Levi in SHHS’ performance of Hello, Dolly! in late March.

Set in the late 19th century, the musical is set in Yonkers and Manhattan and included such favorite numbers as “Put on Your Sunday Clothes” and, of course, “Hello Dolly!”

Sakarya said, “This show was so much fun because it is such a classic. There was so much talent in this production.”

Set designers created the store owned by half-a-millionaire Horace Vandergelder, a milliner’s shop and the elegant Harmonia Gardens restaurant.

“The show is about going out, growing and learning to live,” said sophomore Theodore Pearson who played Cornelius Hackl, a store clerk who leaves Yonkers to find adventure.

Director Julie Dore said, “The students want to be here, and they dedicate their time. It is such a pleasure.”

Special thanks to the Foundation for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns for their support. Thanks also go to: Producer and Performing Arts Department Chair Micah Sprague; choreographers T.J. & Tracy Sullivan; set designers Paul Rively & Zach Dore; musical director Cindy Moore; orchestra and band director Brittney Trenczer; student costumer Katie Jones; stage manager Arya Glenn; and crew chief Chris Moriarty.