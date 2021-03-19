Harckham Announces Capital Project State Grants For Pace University, New York Medical College

New York State Senator Pete Harckham announced today that New York Medical College (NYMC) and Pace University are among the recipients of the Higher Education Capital Matching Grant Program’s fourth round of grant awards from the state for private, not-for-profit colleges and universities.

New York Medical College (NYMC), located in Valhalla, NY, will receive $2,219,031 to create open concept laboratory space capable of housing multidisciplinary research teams and shared instrumentation. Pace University will receive $1 million to build a “HealthCare Hub” in Lienhard Hall on its Pleasantville, NY, campus, which will provide pre-licensure and advanced practice nurses with a modern learning environment.

“These two campuses are readying the next generation of science and healthcare professionals, so their facilities should have state-of-the art resources necessary to advance learning,” said Harckham. “Also, these state investments in higher ed capital projects are smart growth job creating engines that will benefit our communities for years to come.”

These Higher Education Capital Matching Grant Program (HECap) awards support projects that provide increased training in health sciences through construction of new laboratory and research spaces, the purchase of new instructional technologies and medical equipment, and a variety of other capital investments and improvements. The fourth round of funding included $57.2 million in grants for capital projects at 35 colleges and universities across New York State.

This funding comes at a critical time as New York rebuilds following the pandemic with investments targeted to drive economic development by creating construction jobs and opportunities in higher education and health care. Campuses that receive grants are required to invest at least $3 of their own funds for every $1 of state funds they receive.

“The grant will support laboratory renovations that will be transformative to NYMC’s ability to develop and accelerate research programs seeking novel treatments and strategies against COVID-19, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and other significant public health challenges, as well as attract new translational investigators and the most talented M.D., Masters and Ph.D. students,” said Robert W. Amler, M.D., M.B.A., vice president for government affairs and dean of the NYMC School of Health Sciences and Practice.

“The new Healthcare Hub on our Pleasantville campus will enable Pace University to continue our proud tradition of educating the nurses and other health professionals in such high demand in our region,” said Marvin Krislov, president of Pace University. “I congratulate Pace’s College of Health Professions on its successful application for a HECap grant. I thank Sen. Pete Harckham and all our partners in the New York State government for this crucial funding. I’m excited for our future CHP students, who will benefit from the state-of-the-art labs and learning spaces in the new Healthcare Hub.”