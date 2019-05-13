Hakuna Matata! Pocantico Students Perform The Lion King Jr.  

Hakuna Matata! Nearly 70 Pocantico Hills Middle School students comprised the cast and crew of The Lion King Jr. They spent six weeks preparing the production, which they performed on March 29 and 30.

Sheila DePaola, vocal music teacher at Pocantico Hills School, directed the musical. DePaola said, “The students worked diligently to dig into the themes of pride, unity and ensemble in the story of The Lion King. The material was challenging and the difficulty in telling a story that is so widely popular is that you really need to do justice to it. This particular cast had a great amount of talent in the leading roles and ensemble, which takes a normal middle school production to the next level. I am incredibly proud of the final product of this production and its impact on our school community.”

Instrumental music teacher Michael Murray and many others also played key roles in bringing the musical to the stage.

PH-3 Nearly 70 Pocantico Hills middle schoolers comprised the cast and crew of The Lion King Jr.